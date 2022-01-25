Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

IAS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $124,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

