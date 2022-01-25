Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95.

On Monday, November 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38.

On Friday, November 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $754,864.88.

On Monday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $402.02 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.