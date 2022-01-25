Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CEO Sells 33,519 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $516,527.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Dilorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $142,985.76.

Shares of INFU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,773. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 114.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $233,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $530,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 95.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 423,802 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.