Insider Buying: Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,500,000 Shares of Stock

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) major shareholder Akicv Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ AKIC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKIC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.