Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 691 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £124.38 ($167.81).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Alan Dale acquired 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £124.07 ($167.39).

PAY opened at GBX 647 ($8.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 646.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 653.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 560 ($7.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 742 ($10.01). The firm has a market cap of £444.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAY shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.06) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.29) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.