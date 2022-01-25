Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases 14,287 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Ulrik B. Nielsen acquired 14,287 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 22,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

