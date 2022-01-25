Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases 14,287 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Ulrik B. Nielsen acquired 14,287 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 22,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.45.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.