Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

INF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.78) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 568 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 670 ($9.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 639.67 ($8.63).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 537.20 ($7.25) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 515.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 524.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66. Informa has a one year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 603.60 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($65,974.10).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

