IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VirnetX worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VirnetX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VirnetX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. VirnetX Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 101,869.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

