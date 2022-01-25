IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

