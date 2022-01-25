IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

