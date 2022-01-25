IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WDC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

