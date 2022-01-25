IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hologic stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

