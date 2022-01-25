Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Shares of IBTX traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

