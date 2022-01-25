Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IBTX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.54. 4,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

