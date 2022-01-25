Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 7,354 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.