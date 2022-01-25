Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 4,566 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in eBay by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,790 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.