Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $223,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 271,466 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,576,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.