Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

SAP stock opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

