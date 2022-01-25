Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $687.42 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $777.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $788.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

