Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 489 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.