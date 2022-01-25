Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Stock Price Up 48.1%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s stock price rose 48.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 5,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $964,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

