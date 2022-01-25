IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDXX stock opened at $511.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

