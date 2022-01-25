ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Down 5.7%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.40 and last traded at $95.00. 4,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 82,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. lifted their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get ICF International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 582.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.