IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of IBEX opened at $13.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $254.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IBEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.