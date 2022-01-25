Hyve Hits Market Cap of $3.88 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $213,008.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.88 or 0.06628068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00056222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,177.88 or 0.99792569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.