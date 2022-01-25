Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Hugo Boss stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.80. 20,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

