Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.