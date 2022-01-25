Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.95.
HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
