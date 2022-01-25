HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on HMST shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HomeStreet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.11% of HomeStreet worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

