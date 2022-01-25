Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 636 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of COP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 116,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,587. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.