Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 83,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $168.23 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.