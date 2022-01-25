Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 504.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 25.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.02. 8,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,735. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.87.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

