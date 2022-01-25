Hoey Investments Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.83. The stock had a trading volume of 351,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

