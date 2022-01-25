Hoey Investments Inc. Has $110,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.38. 42,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,212. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.99 and a 200 day moving average of $185.79.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

