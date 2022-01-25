Hoey Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,526 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,415 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,664,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,298. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

