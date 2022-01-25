Hill Winds Capital LP Takes $4.82 Million Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. Summit Hotel Properties makes up about 2.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. 4,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,338. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

