Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 70,000 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Hill Winds Capital LP decreased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. American Campus Communities comprises 3.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.10% of American Campus Communities worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. 4,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,885. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

