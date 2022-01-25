Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 26,500 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Hill Winds Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty makes up about 1.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

