Hill Winds Capital LP Cuts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Hill Winds Capital LP reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 62.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

NYSE EGP traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.16. 1,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.81. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.