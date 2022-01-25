Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HKMPF stock remained flat at $$28.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

