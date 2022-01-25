HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.