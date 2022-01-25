Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Heritage Insurance worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 119,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.