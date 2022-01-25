Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Head to Head Review

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Zillow Group alerts:

79.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zillow Group and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -4.36% -3.07% -1.88% Heritage Global 31.62% 14.89% 10.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $175.17, suggesting a potential upside of 228.70%. Heritage Global has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.10%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Heritage Global.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Heritage Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 4.07 -$162.12 million ($0.87) -61.25 Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.38 $9.66 million $0.23 7.39

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.