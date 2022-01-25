Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ChemoCentryx worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

