Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

