Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $585,000 Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:LGI opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.