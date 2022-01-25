Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

