Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,732 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,166,000 after acquiring an additional 436,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amcor by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,175 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

