Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,445 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,728,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after acquiring an additional 745,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

