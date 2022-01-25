Helmet.insure Market Capitalization Hits $2.60 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $2.60 million and $163,015.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.15 or 0.06595177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00056387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,509.49 or 0.99492555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,415,853 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.