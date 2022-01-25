Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,969 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $251.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day moving average is $181.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

